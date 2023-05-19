Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock Jumping 33.59% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 19.03 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.53, to imply an increase of 2.23% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -5.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $30.52B, with an average of 40.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a 2.23% upside in the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.92 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.44%, and 33.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.51%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 98.28 million shares and set a 5.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.15, implying an increase of 8.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $12.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NU has been trading -89.89% off suggested target high and 54.06% from its likely low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are 36.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 250.00% against 18.20%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.75% of the shares at 73.50% float percentage. In total, 66.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (ptc) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 415.54 million shares (or 11.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 414.61 million shares, or about 11.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.97 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 49.83 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $231.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.98 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 223.64 million.