Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s traded shares stood at 3.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 10.71% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The LXEH share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -682.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $7.64M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

After registering a 10.71% upside in the latest session, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7603 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 10.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.87%, and -4.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.63%. Short interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw shorts transact 6380.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.11% of the shares at 0.11% float percentage. In total, 0.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20066.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12595.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 13890.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8718.0.