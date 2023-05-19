Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Have Dipped -27.99% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $6.12, putting it -2560.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $2.68M, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 233.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2382 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and -64.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.99%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.94, implying an increase of 98.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.94 and $21.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -9439.13% off suggested target high and -9439.13% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are -76.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.81% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.40% this quarter before jumping 90.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.28 million.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 06 and July 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 9.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.65% of the shares at 36.19% float percentage. In total, 32.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 4.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.4 million shares, or about 3.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $91131.0.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 47284.0 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10728.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8966.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 2034.0.