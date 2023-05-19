Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Recovered 63.41% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 142.17% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.50, to imply an increase of 2.04% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVTS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

After registering a 2.04% upside in the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.74 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.44%, and 24.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 142.17%. Short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw shorts transact 10.8 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTS has been trading -64.71% off suggested target high and 17.65% from its likely low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares are 55.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.71% against -8.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $16.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.61 million and $10.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 88.20% before jumping 95.50% in the following quarter.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 37.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.12% of the shares at 35.66% float percentage. In total, 22.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capricorn Investment Group LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31.94 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 9.65 million.