MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Is Worth Considering At $276.34

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $276.34, to imply a decrease of -4.62% or -$13.38 in intraday trading. The MDB share’s 52-week high remains $390.84, putting it -41.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.15. The company has a valuation of $20.33B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MongoDB Inc. (MDB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Medtronic plc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside in the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 292.05 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.83%, and 21.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.39%. Short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw shorts transact 3.74 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $249.05, implying a decrease of -10.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $180.00 and $290.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDB has been trading -4.94% off suggested target high and 34.86% from its likely low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MongoDB Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are 58.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.16% against 16.50%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MongoDB Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders hold 3.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.91% of the shares at 96.28% float percentage. In total, 92.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.44 million shares, or about 9.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.5 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $492.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 390.42 million.