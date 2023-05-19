Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Up 9.57% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply an increase of 12.94% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The MINM share’s 52-week high remains $14.50, putting it -181.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $8.80M, with an average of 5.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Minim Inc. (MINM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MINM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.5.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

After registering a 12.94% upside in the latest session, Minim Inc. (MINM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.45 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 12.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and 112.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.57%. Short interest in Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) saw shorts transact 30700.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.35, implying a decrease of -1371.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $0.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MINM has been trading 93.2% off suggested target high and 93.2% from its likely low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minim Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Minim Inc. (MINM) shares are 12.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.82% against 34.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.30% before dropping -10.60% in the following quarter.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 19 and May 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minim Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc. insiders hold 41.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.44% of the shares at 9.29% float percentage. In total, 5.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5387.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31729.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Street LLC with 3000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17669.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minim Inc. (MINM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28056.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 566.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 3333.0.