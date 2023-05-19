Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)’s 12.71-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 19.60% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -309.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $5.50M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEXX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

After registering a 19.60% upside in the last session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9150 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 19.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.71%, and -60.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.09%. Short interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 20.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 93.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEXX has been trading -1490.91% off suggested target high and -1490.91% from its likely low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) shares are -63.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.71% against 11.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14k and $31k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. insiders hold 18.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.69% of the shares at 14.33% float percentage. In total, 11.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invenomic Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 67452.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39684.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.