Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Spiked 2.31% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.50, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The LSCC share’s 52-week high remains $96.82, putting it -15.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.41. The company has a valuation of $11.56B, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the latest session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.01 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.31%, and -7.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.69%. Short interest in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw shorts transact 5.96 million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.12, implying an increase of 14.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $82.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSCC has been trading -31.74% off suggested target high and 1.8% from its likely low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares are 26.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against -8.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 88.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.74% of the shares at 105.10% float percentage. In total, 103.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.38 million shares (or 12.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.08 million shares, or about 10.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.34 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.27 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $362.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.16 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 270.08 million.