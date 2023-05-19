IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares stood at 14.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.09, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The IONQ share’s 52-week high remains $9.15, putting it -0.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.04. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 8.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for IonQ Inc. (IONQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IONQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

After registering a 1.45% upside in the last session, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.45 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.49%, and 44.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.48%. Short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw shorts transact 22.39 million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying a decrease of -1.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IONQ has been trading -32.01% off suggested target high and 22.99% from its likely low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IonQ Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares are 60.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.00% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,200.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.88 million.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IonQ Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders hold 12.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.65% of the shares at 48.78% float percentage. In total, 42.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.01 million shares (or 7.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 14.61 million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $89.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.82 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.86 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 13.33 million.