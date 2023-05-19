How Much Is Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.25, to imply a decrease of -14.70% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The NDLS share’s 52-week high remains $6.78, putting it -108.62% down since that peak but still an impressive -12.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.65. The company has a valuation of $177.51M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 319.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Noodles & Company (NDLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NDLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) trade information

After registering a -14.70% downside in the latest session, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.94 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -14.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and -33.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.80%. Short interest in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 58.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDLS has been trading -207.69% off suggested target high and -53.85% from its likely low.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Noodles & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Noodles & Company (NDLS) shares are -43.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,800.00% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $137.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.07 million and $127.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.10% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -190.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

NDLS Dividends

Noodles & Company has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Noodles & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s Major holders

Noodles & Company insiders hold 11.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.44% of the shares at 92.86% float percentage. In total, 82.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 13.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mill Road Capital Management Llc with 5.83 million shares, or about 12.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $28.26 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Noodles & Company (NDLS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 6.51 million.