Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Shares Fall By -0.75 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 16.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 3.94% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $4.91, putting it -271.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $2.80B, with an average of 18.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 3.94% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.75%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.89%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 188.13 million shares and set a 11.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.46, implying an increase of 70.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNA has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -32.58% from its likely low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are -50.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.28% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.00% this quarter before jumping 80.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $71.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $144.62 million and $66.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.30% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.