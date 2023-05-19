FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Gain Of 7.01 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares stood at 8.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FCEL share’s 52-week high remains $5.50, putting it -140.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $920.83M, with an average of 9.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.62%, and 7.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.63%. Short interest in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw shorts transact 67.47 million shares and set a 6.93 days time to cover.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FuelCell Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares are -40.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against -6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $25.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.38 million and $43.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.30% before dropping -21.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -22.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FuelCell Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.77% of the shares at 47.85% float percentage. In total, 47.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.49 million shares (or 9.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.7 million shares, or about 9.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $110.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.56 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.45 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 29.05 million.