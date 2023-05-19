For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Is Worth A Shot

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The LLAP share’s 52-week high remains $6.68, putting it -345.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $214.00M, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.48%, and -22.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.06%. Short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) saw shorts transact 8.46 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terran Orbital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are -43.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.78% against 0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 130.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $36.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.36 million and $27.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.50% before jumping 113.70% in the following quarter.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terran Orbital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders hold 34.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.65% of the shares at 65.15% float percentage. In total, 42.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lockheed Martin Corp. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.48 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beach Point Capital Management LP with 12.74 million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 million.