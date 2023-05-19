For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Is Worth A Shot

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ASPI share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -1036.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $11.38M, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.13K shares over the past 3 months.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5885 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.09%, and -57.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.04%. Short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw shorts transact 57600.0 shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

ASP Isotopes Inc. insiders hold 49.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.25% float percentage. In total, 0.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 28654.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $24464.0.