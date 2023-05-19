Following A 2.78% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX)?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.61, to imply a decrease of -2.92% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The TVTX share’s 52-week high remains $29.14, putting it -75.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TVTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

After registering a -2.92% downside in the last session, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.29 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.78%, and -23.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.02%. Short interest in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw shorts transact 7.86 million shares and set a 7.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.00, implying an increase of 38.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TVTX has been trading -134.8% off suggested target high and 9.69% from its likely low.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Travere Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) shares are -22.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.20% against 11.20%.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Travere Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.