Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Expected To Grow By 45.56% Or More

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $1.87, putting it -281.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $56.43M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 703.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the latest session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -5.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.83%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 9.25 million shares and set a 12.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.90, implying an increase of 45.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOLO has been trading -206.12% off suggested target high and -22.45% from its likely low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are -59.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $986.28k and $1.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.90% before jumping 6.40% in the following quarter.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders hold 7.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.08% of the shares at 5.48% float percentage. In total, 5.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd with 0.31 million shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DWS Global Small Cap Fd holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.