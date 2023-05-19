DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Thursdayâ€™s Performance: Up 14.66% From The Lows, Now What?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)â€™s traded shares stood at 10.22 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $6.96, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The DISH shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $23.49, putting it -237.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.94. The company has a valuation of $3.74B, with an average of 13.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for DISH Network Corporation (DISH), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DISH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.03 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.72%, and -11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.43%. Short interest in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) saw shorts transact 50.07 million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.79, implying an increase of 52.94% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DISH has been trading -359.77% off suggested target high and 28.16% from its likely low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DISH Network Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares are -56.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.27% against 2.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.20% this quarter before falling -78.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 billion and $4.15 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.80% before dropping -6.40% in the following quarter.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DISH Network Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)â€™s Major holders

DISH Network Corporation insiders hold 15.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.53% of the shares at 97.55% float percentage. In total, 82.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.33 million shares (or 13.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $366.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.52 million shares, or about 9.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $266.08 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.33 million shares. This is just over 8.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $369.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.53 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 105.68 million.