D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Has Decreased By -93.82 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 8.93% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The QBTS share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -2068.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $84.49M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QBTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

After registering a 8.93% upside in the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6290 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.56%, and -1.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.64%. Short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 69.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QBTS has been trading -391.8% off suggested target high and -63.93% from its likely low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing D-Wave Quantum Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) shares are -76.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.58% against 16.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.86 million.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.73% of the shares at 102.30% float percentage. In total, 101.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 59.43 million shares (or 73.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 7.94 million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.27 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.71 million.