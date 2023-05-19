Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Surged -88.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares stood at 2.23 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 4.94% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CMND share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -2280.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $4.08M, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

After registering a 4.94% upside in the latest session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6880 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.66%, and -0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.10%. Short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Clearmind Medicine Inc. insiders hold 9.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.08% of the shares at 3.40% float percentage. In total, 3.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 6.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97210.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 51010.0 shares, or about 2.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $32355.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97210.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51010.0, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 32355.0.