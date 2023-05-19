CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Added 14.43 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.01, to imply an increase of 14.43% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The CINT share’s 52-week high remains $17.28, putting it -330.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.34. The company has a valuation of $468.41M, with an average of 81650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CI&T Inc (CINT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CINT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) trade information

After registering a 14.43% upside in the latest session, CI&T Inc (CINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 14.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.43%, and -8.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.38%. Short interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.12, implying an increase of 90.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.80 and $81.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CINT has been trading -1942.39% off suggested target high and -643.14% from its likely low.

CI&T Inc (CINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CI&T Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CI&T Inc (CINT) shares are -48.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.23% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $119.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.99 million and $98.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.10% before jumping 26.50% in the following quarter.

CINT Dividends

CI&T Inc has its next earnings report out on May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CI&T Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s Major holders

CI&T Inc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.16% of the shares at 89.16% float percentage. In total, 89.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.79 million shares (or 13.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC with 1.56 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.27 million.

We also have Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CI&T Inc (CINT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 5.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 5.09% of the shares, all valued at about 4.09 million.