Boom Or Bust: Where Is WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Stock Headed Next?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares stood at 9.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply an increase of 18.26% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The WKEY share’s 52-week high remains $4.18, putting it -53.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $35.40M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WKEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

After registering a 18.26% upside in the latest session, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.18 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 18.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.35%, and 16.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.81%. Short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw shorts transact 68850.0 shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 50.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKEY has been trading -157.35% off suggested target high and -47.06% from its likely low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WISeKey International Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) shares are 66.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 17.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.5 million.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WISeKey International Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.19% of the shares at 4.19% float percentage. In total, 4.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 49150.0 shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 27632.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $75711.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 695.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1904.0