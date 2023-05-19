Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Dropped -11.24 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares stood at 8.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -8.69% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BDRX share’s 52-week high remains $20.80, putting it -9804.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $3.93M, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

After registering a -8.69% downside in the last session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2549 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -8.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.24%, and -25.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.67%. Short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3149.49, implying an increase of 99.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3149.49 and $3149.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDRX has been trading -1499657.14% off suggested target high and -1499657.14% from its likely low.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370k.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.11% of the shares at 2.11% float percentage. In total, 2.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53016.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11133.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 47289.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9930.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 370.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.0