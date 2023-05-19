Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Stock Gained 11.82% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.61, to imply an increase of 111.67% or $6.12 in intraday trading. The BIOC share’s 52-week high remains $48.60, putting it -318.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.15. The company has a valuation of $98.35M, with an average of 22040.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Biocept Inc. (BIOC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIOC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

After registering a 111.67% upside in the latest session, Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.40 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 111.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.18%, and 11.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.98%. Short interest in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw shorts transact 10260.0 shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $330.00, implying an increase of 96.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $330.00 and $330.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIOC has been trading -2742.38% off suggested target high and -2742.38% from its likely low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -72.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -92.10% before dropping -84.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -890.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biocept Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 million.