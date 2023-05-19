Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.77, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BOH share’s 52-week high remains $85.45, putting it -120.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.83. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.67 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.74%, and -22.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.01%. Short interest in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) saw shorts transact 5.76 million shares and set a 9.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.40, implying an increase of 26.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOH has been trading -54.76% off suggested target high and -26.39% from its likely low.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of Hawaii Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) shares are -52.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.72% against -7.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -12.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

BOH Dividends

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 7.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s Major holders

Bank of Hawaii Corporation insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.83% of the shares at 79.31% float percentage. In total, 77.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.08 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.78 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $196.72 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 3.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 98.89 million.