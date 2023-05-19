At Current Prices, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Worth A Patient Look?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 9.62% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The THMO share’s 52-week high remains $22.78, putting it -1033.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $2.95M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

After registering a 9.62% upside in the latest session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2000 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.94%, and -2.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.31%. Short interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw shorts transact 34930.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 59.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THMO has been trading -148.76% off suggested target high and -148.76% from its likely low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares are -58.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.61% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.10% this quarter before jumping 100.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.03 million and $2.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.90% before jumping 122.20% in the following quarter.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.92% of the shares at 3.55% float percentage. In total, 2.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35200.0 shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $67935.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2709.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5228.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1538.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2968.0.