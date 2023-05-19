American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Shares Fall By 3.70 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply a decrease of -3.86% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $5.43, putting it -142.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $662.93M, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

After registering a -3.86% downside in the last session, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.39 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.70%, and 6.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.85%. Short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw shorts transact 8.78 million shares and set a 7.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.32, implying an increase of 32.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL has been trading -123.21% off suggested target high and -11.61% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Well Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are -46.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -103.03% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before jumping 16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $65.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.52 million and $69.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.20% before jumping 0.20% in the following quarter.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Well Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders hold 8.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.09% of the shares at 63.68% float percentage. In total, 58.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.87 million shares (or 8.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.95 million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $47.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.92 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 15.91 million.