Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) Has Advanced 9.69% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $17.00?

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.72, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ALPN share’s 52-week high remains $9.89, putting it -13.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $392.85M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the latest session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.89 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.73%, and 20.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.64%. Short interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 21.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 41.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALPN has been trading -94.95% off suggested target high and -26.15% from its likely low.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) shares are 30.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.34% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.30% this quarter before jumping 4.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.85 million.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. insiders hold 6.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.09% of the shares at 92.00% float percentage. In total, 86.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 13.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.69 million shares, or about 9.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $36.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 3.17 million.