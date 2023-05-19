After This Week’s 23.53% Gain In Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC), We Just Learned Something New

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 11.36% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The GTEC share’s 52-week high remains $4.79, putting it -225.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $17.97M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 124.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

After registering a 11.36% upside in the latest session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 11.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.53%, and -6.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.57%. Short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw shorts transact 10510.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 84.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTEC has been trading -784.35% off suggested target high and -308.16% from its likely low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) shares are -34.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -112.50% this quarter before falling -76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.31 million and $20.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -29.90% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders hold 52.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.74% of the shares at 20.67% float percentage. In total, 9.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 2.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.21 million shares, or about 1.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5467.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8091.0