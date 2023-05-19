After Plunging -6.35% During Past Week, Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Still A Buy?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.93, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The TDS share’s 52-week high remains $18.73, putting it -170.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.73. The company has a valuation of $727.58M, with an average of 3.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

After registering a -2.94% downside in the last session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.46 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.35%, and -35.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.94%. Short interest in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw shorts transact 4.0 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 52.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDS has been trading -130.88% off suggested target high and -102.02% from its likely low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -113.30% this quarter before jumping 54.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.35 billion and $1.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.00% before dropping -3.10% in the following quarter.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.74, with the share yield ticking at 10.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.