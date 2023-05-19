After Plunging -10.93% During Past Week, Is Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Still A Buy?

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -10.73% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UTRS share’s 52-week high remains $3.02, putting it -1410.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $40.38M, with an average of 42180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UTRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

After registering a -10.73% downside in the latest session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2350 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -10.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.93%, and -17.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.13%. Short interest in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTRS has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minerva Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares are -9.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.64% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.00% this quarter before jumping 77.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.97 million and $12.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.30% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minerva Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Minerva Surgical Inc. insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.34% of the shares at 94.34% float percentage. In total, 93.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.44 million shares (or 19.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.32 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24943.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32526.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 6378.0.