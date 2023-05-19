A Look At The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.19, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SSP share’s 52-week high remains $16.44, putting it -100.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.32. The company has a valuation of $687.45M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SSP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the latest session, The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.24 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.98%, and -9.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.87%. Short interest in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) saw shorts transact 1.75 million shares and set a 7.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 31.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSP has been trading -107.57% off suggested target high and 2.32% from its likely low.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The E.W. Scripps Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) shares are -43.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -98.77% against -12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -209.10% this quarter before falling -112.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $575.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $581.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $594.47 million and $612.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.20% before dropping -5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 114.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SSP Dividends

The E.W. Scripps Company has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The E.W. Scripps Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

The E.W. Scripps Company insiders hold 17.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.87% of the shares at 94.02% float percentage. In total, 77.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.99 million shares (or 14.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 7.21 million shares, or about 10.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $67.81 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 5.38 million shares. This is just over 7.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.41 million, or 6.42% of the shares, all valued at about 55.69 million.