VTEX’s (NYSE: VTEX) Stock Rises 6.75 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 6.75% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The VTEX share’s 52-week high remains $5.48, putting it -33.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.66. The company has a valuation of $784.85M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 425.70K shares over the past 3 months.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

After registering a 6.75% upside in the last session, VTEX (VTEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.11 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 6.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.08%, and 16.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.60%. Short interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VTEX share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VTEX (VTEX) shares are -1.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.73% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.80% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $45.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.71 million and $38.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 18.40% in the following quarter.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VTEX has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

VTEX insiders hold 25.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.48% of the shares at 92.00% float percentage. In total, 68.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.88 million shares (or 24.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with 6.72 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $25.79 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VTEX (VTEX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 6.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 million.