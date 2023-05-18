Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Could See A -26.79% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s traded shares stood at 3.83 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply a decrease of -5.23% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The SEAT share’s 52-week high remains $9.89, putting it -26.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.29. The company has a valuation of $1.61B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the latest session, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.73 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -5.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.80%, and 4.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.78%. Short interest in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) saw shorts transact 7.9 million shares and set a 41.6 days time to cover.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivid Seats Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares are -6.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.56% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $145.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $147.69 million and $129.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.40% before jumping 15.80% in the following quarter.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivid Seats Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Vivid Seats Inc. insiders hold 20.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.31% of the shares at 107.52% float percentage. In total, 85.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 41.34 million shares (or 53.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 4.57 million shares, or about 5.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $34.85 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 15.14 million.