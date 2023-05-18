Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Have Gained 11.98% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares stood at 4.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $232.65, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The V share’s 52-week high remains $235.57, putting it -1.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $174.60. The company has a valuation of $475.97B, with an average of 4.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Visa Inc. (V), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give V a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.11.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Visa Inc. (V) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 233.89 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and -0.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.98%. Short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw shorts transact 30.99 million shares and set a 4.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $268.87, implying an increase of 13.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $220.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, V has been trading -28.95% off suggested target high and 5.44% from its likely low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visa Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Visa Inc. (V) shares are 12.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.40% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.60% this quarter before jumping 16.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $8.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.28 billion and $7.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 10.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 24.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.65% annually.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visa Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.06% of the shares at 99.18% float percentage. In total, 99.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 146.84 million shares (or 9.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 123.84 million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $28.81 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Visa Inc. (V) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 49.27 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.55 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 8.74 billion.