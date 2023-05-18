ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) -700.0% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VRAY share’s 52-week high remains $4.96, putting it -700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $162.57M, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9208 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.82%, and -49.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.12%. Short interest in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw shorts transact 5.77 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ViewRay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares are -86.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 10.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $19.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.15 million and $25.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.60% before dropping -8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 11.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ViewRay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay Inc. insiders hold 7.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.52% of the shares at 86.43% float percentage. In total, 79.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Executive Capital, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.75 million shares (or 8.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 15.48 million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $53.58 million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 10.34 million shares. This is just over 5.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.07 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 22.7 million.