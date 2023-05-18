View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Could See A -1041.67% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 14.33% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VIEW share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -1041.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $60.94M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 847.72K shares over the past 3 months.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

After registering a 14.33% upside in the last session, View Inc. (VIEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2650 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 14.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.90%, and -37.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.53%. Short interest in View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw shorts transact 7.98 million shares and set a 10.55 days time to cover.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing View Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. View Inc. (VIEW) shares are -83.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.83% against 35.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.90% this quarter before jumping 25.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.32 million and $23.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.20% before jumping 78.90% in the following quarter.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. View Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

View Inc. insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.62% of the shares at 81.19% float percentage. In total, 79.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 66.19 million shares (or 27.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Madrone Advisors, LLC with 31.0 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $15.5 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the View Inc. (VIEW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 4.18 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.17 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 4.02 million.