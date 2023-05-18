Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA): Can A Stock Be 6.81% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.24, to imply an increase of 19.41% or $3.29 in intraday trading. The UBA share’s 52-week high remains $19.36, putting it 4.35% up since that peak but still an impressive 25.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.07. The company has a valuation of $640.71M, with an average of 95300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 119.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UBA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) trade information

After registering a 19.41% upside in the latest session, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.35 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 19.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.56%, and 15.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.81%. Short interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.67, implying a decrease of -2.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBA has been trading 1.19% off suggested target high and 6.13% from its likely low.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) shares are 7.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.84% against -0.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $38.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.55 million and $36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.70% before jumping 0.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -22.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.91% annually.

UBA Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 5.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s Major holders

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. insiders hold 2.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.40% of the shares at 73.38% float percentage. In total, 71.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 16.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.91 million shares, or about 13.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $68.66 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 6.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 4.60% of the shares, all valued at about 25.03 million.