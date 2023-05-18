Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.22

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 18.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -8.32% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $1.27, putting it -477.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $79.88M, with an average of 24.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRKA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a -8.32% downside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2751 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -8.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.63%, and -13.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.84%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 8.12 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 85.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRKA has been trading -581.82% off suggested target high and -581.82% from its likely low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.