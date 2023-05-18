This Week’s -5.86% Loss In Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Taught Us Something New

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.46, to imply a decrease of -3.00% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The AEM share’s 52-week high remains $61.15, putting it -14.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.69. The company has a valuation of $27.39B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AEM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

After registering a -3.00% downside in the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.67 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -3.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.86%, and -5.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.82%. Short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) saw shorts transact 8.57 million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.60, implying an increase of 22.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $100.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEM has been trading -87.49% off suggested target high and -2.88% from its likely low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are 11.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.65% against 22.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.00% this quarter before jumping 3.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.58 billion and $1.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.38% annually.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has its next earnings report out on July 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.97% of the shares at 67.05% float percentage. In total, 66.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.31 million shares (or 4.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 18.68 million shares, or about 3.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $952.19 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 16.92 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $862.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.01 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 339.38 million.