This Week’s -10.27% Loss In Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Taught Us Something New

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 14.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.80, to imply an increase of 11.32% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $58.05, putting it -391.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $2.54B, with an average of 32.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 21 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 11.32% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.25 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 11.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.27%, and 34.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.95%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 48.89 million shares and set a 5.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.94, implying an increase of 1.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -205.08% off suggested target high and 91.53% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 21.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.98% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.70% this quarter before jumping 45.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $2.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.88 billion and $3.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.90% before dropping -28.80% in the following quarter.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 10.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 118.68% of the shares at 132.17% float percentage. In total, 118.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.06 million shares (or 13.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 13.91 million shares, or about 13.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $164.15 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 33.55 million.