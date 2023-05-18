This Is A Time To Build A Position In X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares stood at 13.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply an increase of 25.00% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The XFOR share’s 52-week high remains $2.41, putting it -9.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $272.54M, with an average of 5.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

After registering a 25.00% upside in the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2400 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 25.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.65%, and 62.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.55%. Short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares are 15.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.61% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.00% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.56% of the shares at 58.95% float percentage. In total, 58.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.2 million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 11.74 million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.