The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -10.31% Year-To-Date

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s traded shares stood at 5.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.35, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The WU share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -47.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.07. The company has a valuation of $4.70B, with an average of 7.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Western Union Company (WU), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give WU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, The Western Union Company (WU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.41 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.83%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.31%. Short interest in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw shorts transact 21.14 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.19, implying a decrease of -1.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WU has been trading -45.75% off suggested target high and 19.03% from its likely low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Western Union Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Western Union Company (WU) shares are -10.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.50% this quarter before falling -7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 billion and $1.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.30% before dropping -7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 19.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.32% annually.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Western Union Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 7.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

The Western Union Company insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.76% of the shares at 104.16% float percentage. In total, 103.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 42.7 million shares (or 11.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $527.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.41 million shares, or about 11.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $511.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Western Union Company (WU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12.03 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.74 million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about 145.02 million.