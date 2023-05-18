The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Has Advanced -70.19% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $111.00?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 8.05% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The MICS share’s 52-week high remains $10.10, putting it -527.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $5.17M, with an average of 4.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 861.55K shares over the past 3 months.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

After registering a 8.05% upside in the last session, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5000 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.07%, and -0.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.54%. Short interest in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.00, implying an increase of 98.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111.00 and $111.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MICS has been trading -6794.41% off suggested target high and -6794.41% from its likely low.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) estimates and forecasts

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 12 and July 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Singing Machine Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

The Singing Machine Company Inc. insiders hold 68.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.45% of the shares at 39.95% float percentage. In total, 12.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perritt Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC with 11738.0 shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18312.0.

We also have Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 82284.0 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31084.0, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.