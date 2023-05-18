The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation At $40.66: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s traded shares stood at 4.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.66, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The BK share’s 52-week high remains $52.26, putting it -28.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.22. The company has a valuation of $32.51B, with an average of 4.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) trade information

After registering a 2.50% upside in the last session, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.06 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.88%, and -9.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.68%. Short interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) saw shorts transact 5.39 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) shares are -6.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.27% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.40% this quarter before jumping 207.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.25 billion and $4.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.50% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -30.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.70% annually.

BK Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.19% of the shares at 88.32% float percentage. In total, 88.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 72.58 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 65.99 million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 37.0 million shares. This is just over 4.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.68 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.12 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 billion.