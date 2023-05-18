TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $5.61.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply an increase of 11.99% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $70.00, putting it -8233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $2.29M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 312.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

After registering a 11.99% upside in the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 11.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.19%, and -44.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.18%. Short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.61, implying an increase of 85.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.61 and $5.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCBP has been trading -567.86% off suggested target high and -567.86% from its likely low.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders hold 11.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.97% of the shares at 7.89% float percentage. In total, 6.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 12.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 7000.0 shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11200.0.