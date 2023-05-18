SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) Down Almost -16.67% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SOPH share’s 52-week high remains $5.77, putting it -35.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $280.25M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.21%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.31%. Short interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 45.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOPH has been trading -135.29% off suggested target high and -17.65% from its likely low.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SOPHiA GENETICS SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) shares are 108.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.38% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.50% this quarter before jumping 19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $15.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.67 million and $11.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.70% before jumping 34.50% in the following quarter.

SOPH Dividends

SOPHiA GENETICS SA has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s Major holders

SOPHiA GENETICS SA insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.72% of the shares at 52.25% float percentage. In total, 49.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Generation Investment Management LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 10.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Banque Pictet & Cie SA with 2.19 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.87 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 0.64 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.6 million.