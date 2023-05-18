Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Shares Fall By 49.55 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares stood at 56.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply an increase of 44.40% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The SMFL share’s 52-week high remains $38.00, putting it -1034.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $2.95M, with an average of 6.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 232.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMFL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

After registering a 44.40% upside in the last session, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.07 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 44.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.55%, and -54.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.49%. Short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw shorts transact 40360.0 shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 58.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMFL has been trading -138.81% off suggested target high and -138.81% from its likely low.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smart for Life Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) shares are -85.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148.44% against 20.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.36 million.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart for Life Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders hold 29.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.98% of the shares at 14.19% float percentage. In total, 9.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5896.0 shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42746.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 1734.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12571.0.