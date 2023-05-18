Should Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Rally After -64.86% Drop From High?

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares stood at 5.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply an increase of 9.36% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The GMDA share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -64.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $254.66M, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

After registering a 9.36% upside in the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 9.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.59%, and 31.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.09%. Short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw shorts transact 8.2 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are 12.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.87% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.30% this quarter before jumping 37.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $130k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.97 million.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders hold 20.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.89% of the shares at 41.50% float percentage. In total, 32.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 8.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meitav Investment House Ltd. with 3.66 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.96 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.