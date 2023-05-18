Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Drops -92.49% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply a decrease of -2.95% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The MCRB share’s 52-week high remains $9.49, putting it -92.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.50. The company has a valuation of $673.19M, with an average of 3.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MCRB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

After registering a -2.95% downside in the last session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.52 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.16%, and -18.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.96%. Short interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw shorts transact 12.18 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.43, implying an increase of 52.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCRB has been trading -204.26% off suggested target high and 18.86% from its likely low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seres Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares are -31.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.90% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 174.30% this quarter before jumping 10.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,749.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $113.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 million and $7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9,273.40% before jumping 29.10% in the following quarter.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Seres Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.81% of the shares at 89.85% float percentage. In total, 83.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.12 million shares (or 18.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.91 million shares, or about 14.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $107.23 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 11.2 million shares. This is just over 8.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.73 million, or 4.54% of the shares, all valued at about 28.92 million.