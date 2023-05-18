SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 29.44% Year-To-Date

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.89, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The S share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -58.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.69. The company has a valuation of $5.49B, with an average of 5.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the latest session, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.99 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.71%, and 7.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.44%. Short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw shorts transact 14.94 million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SentinelOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are -2.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.86% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.00% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $136.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.25 million and $102.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.50% before jumping 48.20% in the following quarter.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SentinelOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.57% of the shares at 64.33% float percentage. In total, 63.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $566.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.68 million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $321.94 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 8.55 million shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.03 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 102.53 million.